Up against the best of Māori music artists this year, Troy Kingi has come away with not only the Best Soul & RnB award, but also Best Māori Artist award.

During his thank you speeches, Kingi acknowledged Katchafire who he says was an inspiration to many Māori up and coming artists over the years.

The other finalists in the Best Māori Artist category this year were Alien Weaponry and Katchafire.

Backstage, Kingi showed our Māori Television team his best poi skills.