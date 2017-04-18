Triumph over meth addiction

Hawke's Bay man Mottz Gillies was once addicted to meth for a decade of his life, but a brief stint in jail was the wake up call he needed to turn his life around.

"I started using meth around 2000 - 2001 it was the new drug in town, so we all wanted to try it, I wanted to try. We all enjoyed it I thought it was the best thing ever, I didn't really know any of the horror stories or really know the effects of P," says Gillies.

But those effects began to rear their ugly head when he saw his family fall apart and he found himself locked in jail for four years.

"That's when I had time to sober up while I was in jail and reflect on the last 10 years of my life, reflect on what happened, how it happened, why it happened and a lot of it was because of P."

"I lost what was important to me, I always thought my kids came first, but it wasn't even. It was all a lie, I was lying to myself. So I guess that's when the light went off in my head and I realised some changes had to be made."

When he was released from prison he changed his environment and has stayed away from meth for nearly eight years, his family is now at the top of his priority list.