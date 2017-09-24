Topic: Elections

Trifecta win for Whaitiri

By Election Aotearoa
  • North Island: East Coast

Meka Whaitiri claims the Ikaroa-Rāwhiti seat once again for the third time.

Whaitiri won the seat with the majority of 10,232 votes leaving Māori Party candidate Marama Fox in the dust with only 6,436 votes.

Whaitiri says “When you put your hand up to do something you do it to your best ability and if you don't you might as well pack up and go home.”

A win made possible with her army of volunteers.

Volunteer Linda Tatare who was part of Whaitiri’s volunteering team said “We're talking about hours evening and day we have worked sometimes six to eight hours a day and then gone home and done a couple of hours phone calling.”

Another volunteer Minnie Ratima says “We went out nearly every day door knocking and pamphlet dropping and sign waving.”

A supporter Cathy Mihaere says “She really has the people in Ikaroa Rawhiti interests at hand.”

The goal now is to continue to be a voice for Ikaroa-Rāwhiti.

