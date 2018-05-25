Tributes flow for Ngāpuhi leader Kingi Taurua

Tributes are flowing for esteemed Ngāpuhi leader, Kingi Eruera Taurua (Ngāti Kawa, Ngāti Rāhiri, Ngāti Rehua, Ngāti Whātua) who passed away last night after a short battle with cancer. Taurua was 80 years of age.

The well-respected tribal leader, who sat on numerous taumata on marae around the Northland region, is remembered as a staunch advocate to his many tribal affiliations across Aotearoa.

Te Tii Marae chairman, Ngati Kawa Taituha confirmed to Te Kāea that a delegation of representatives from the northern marae have travelled to Auckland to return Taurua home to his people following a service.

Former CEO of the Manukau Urban Māori Authority and long-time associate, Willie Jackson says that Taurua’s passing is “a significant loss to Te Ao Māori”.

Taurua was born in 1937 at the small Bay of Islands settlement of Oromāhoe.

Through time, he excelled at the local Oromāhoe Native School and served in the Vietnam War.

Taurua worked for a short time in the parliamentary sector, serving time in numerous advisory roles. He also held the position as chief Māori advisor for Jenny Shipley during her tenure as prime minister of New Zealand.

A service will be held at a funeral home in West Auckland, this morning at 10:30am before Taurua is taken back to Te Tii Waitangi Marae, where they are expected to arrive at 1:00pm.

Te Kāea has been advised that Taurua will lie in state at Te Tii Waitangi Marae for the duration of his funeral.

Taurua is survived by his numerous descendants.