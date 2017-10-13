Tributes flow for Māori parliamentary translator Te Rangi McGarvey

Tributes are flowing for reo Māori exponent and parliamentary translator, Te Rangi McGarvey. Minister of Māori Development Te Ururoa Flavell says his contribution and service for the Māori language was exceptional.

The descendant of Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Rangi, Te Rangi Karaitiana McGarvey is returning to his home marae for the last time.

The renowned Māori language expert was a simultaneous language translator for the Waitangi Tribunal and parliament.

“He was able to achieve much with little effort, with natural talent and skill to translate in parliament,” said Minister Flavell.

“He ensured the translations were correct and clearly explained so that there wasn't any confusion in the house.”

The 59-year old grandfather passed away at his Rotorua home yesterday. He had ongoing heart problems.

“He was a rare breed of only a few exponents of the Māori language, but to translate into English as well that required exception skill and ability,” said Flavell.

Rangi McGarvey will lie in state at Ruatoki's Tauarau marae until Sunday. A funeral service will then be held at 11am before his burial.

McGarvey is survived by six children and 12 mokopuna.