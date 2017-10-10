Tributes flow for kuia Vera Morgan

The much loved Vera Morgan arrived at Wellington's Pipitea Marae today to be farewelled by her Hokianga people, her Ngāti Pōneke Young Māori Club members and others who admired her throughout her life.

An exchange of the beloved Vera Morgan, from her family in the North to her Wellington family in the South.

Whānau spokesperson, Haami Piripi says, "This is what she wanted and her family supported that so her wishes are being fulfilled."

Tributes flowed for Aunty Vera who worked tirelessly for Pipitea Marae. Stories were shared about her staunch character, her big heart and her dedication to Māoridom.

"She cared for strangers and those who came to the big city. Before the beginning of WWII, she was already doing that work out of the kindness of her heart and her love for her Māori people," Piripi adds.

Shane Jones says Vera personified the saying "less hui more do-ey".

"She always told us to walk the talk, don't rely on everyone else, make it happen, don't just sit there spouting off making noise. That could be great advice for us politicians at the moment."

Tomorrow, Vera will journey to Te Awhina Marae, Motueka, where she will be buried next to her husband at Puketutu cemetery on Thursday.