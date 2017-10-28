Tributes flow for Hori Pomana at Te Ahurea Tino Rangatiratanga Festival

Tributes flowed for the late Hori Pomana, former pou of Te Puutake at James Cook High from groups who performed at Te Ahurea Tino Rangatiratanga this weekend.

Earlier this year, Hori Pomana (Ngāti Kahungungu, Ngāi Te Rangi) passed away from a terminal illness.

Pomana had spent over 30 years as an advocate of Te Reo Māori me ōna tikanga in schools across the South Auckland region.

In 1989, he tutored James Cook's haka group named Te Kapunga. He was also instrumental in establishing the wharenui at James Cook High School, Te Pou Herenga Waka, which was opened on October 23, 1994.

By 2004, Te Puutake Wāhanga Māori unit was established.

Following his passing, the school's students and whānau of Hori Pomana vowed to continue his work.

The groups who performed at Te Ahurea this weekend acknowledged Pomana's dedication to Māori student education over the years.

Although the weather wasn't the best on Saturday, it didn't deter - hundreds of performers, spectators and stall-holders continued to support right until the end of prize-giving later that evening.

Here are the full results for 2017 :

Waiata-Tira

3rd - TKKM-a-Rohe o Māngere / Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae

1st - Te Kapunga / Ngā Puna o Waiorea



Kaitātaki Tāne

1st - Te Kapunga / Ngā Puna o Waiorea / Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae



Kaitātaki Wahine

3rd - Ngā Puna o Waiorea

1st - Te Kapunga / Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae



Kākahu Wāhine

2nd - Te Kapunga / Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae

1st - Ngā Puna o Waiorea



Kākahu Tāne

2nd - Te Kapunga

1st - Ngā Puna o Waiorea



Kia Aroha Trophy

2nd - Ngā Puna o Waiorea / Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae

1st - Te Kapunga



Ngākau Māhaki

3rd - Ngā Puna o Waiorea

1st - Te Kapunga / Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae



Best Dressed

3rd - Te Kapunga

2nd - Tupuranga (Kia Aroha College)

1st - Te Kōtuku (Rutherford High)



Whakaeke

3rd - Tupuranga

2nd - Te Kapunga

1st - Ngā Puna o Waiorea



Mōteatea

3rd - Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae

2nd - Te Kōtuku

1st - Te Kapunga



Waiata-a-Ringa

3rd - Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae

2nd - Te Kapunga

1st - Ngā Puna o Waiorea



Poi

3rd - Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae

2nd - Te Kapunga

1st - Ngā Puna o Waiorea



Haka

3rd - Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae

2nd - Te Kapunga

1st - Ngā Puna o Waiorea



Whakawātea

3rd - Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae

2nd - Te Kapunga

1st - Ngā Puna o Waiorea



Mita o Te Reo

3rd - Te Kapunga

2nd - Ngā Puna o Waiorea

1st - Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae



Overall placings for 2017 :

4th - Rutherford College

3rd - Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae

2nd - James Cook High

1st - Ngā Puna o Waiorea

Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae and Rutherford College will now join Te Kapunga - James Cook High and Ngā Puna o Waiora - Western Springs College to represent Tāmaki Makaurau at next year's Secondary Schools Kapa Haka Nationals to be held in Palmerston North.