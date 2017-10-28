Tributes flow for Hori Pomana at Te Ahurea Tino Rangatiratanga Festival

Tributes flowed for the late Hori Pomana, former pou of Te Puutake at James Cook High from groups who performed at Te Ahurea Tino Rangatiratanga this weekend.
Earlier this year, Hori Pomana (Ngāti Kahungungu, Ngāi Te Rangi) passed away from a terminal illness.
Pomana had spent over 30 years as an advocate of Te Reo Māori me ōna tikanga in schools across the South Auckland region.
In 1989, he tutored James Cook's haka group named Te Kapunga. He was also instrumental in establishing the wharenui at James Cook High School, Te Pou Herenga Waka, which was opened on October 23, 1994.
By 2004, Te Puutake Wāhanga Māori unit was established.
Following his passing, the school's students and whānau of Hori Pomana vowed to continue his work.
The groups who performed at Te Ahurea this weekend acknowledged Pomana's dedication to Māori student education over the years.
Although the weather wasn't the best on Saturday, it didn't deter - hundreds of performers, spectators and stall-holders continued to support right until the end of prize-giving later that evening.
Here are the full results for 2017:
Waiata-Tira
3rd - TKKM-a-Rohe o Māngere / Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae
1st - Te Kapunga / Ngā Puna o Waiorea
Kaitātaki Tāne
1st - Te Kapunga / Ngā Puna o Waiorea / Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae
Kaitātaki Wahine
3rd - Ngā Puna o Waiorea
1st - Te Kapunga / Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae
Kākahu Wāhine
2nd - Te Kapunga / Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae
1st - Ngā Puna o Waiorea
Kākahu Tāne
2nd - Te Kapunga
1st - Ngā Puna o Waiorea
Kia Aroha Trophy
2nd - Ngā Puna o Waiorea / Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae
1st - Te Kapunga
Ngākau Māhaki
3rd - Ngā Puna o Waiorea
1st - Te Kapunga / Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae
Best Dressed
3rd - Te Kapunga
2nd - Tupuranga (Kia Aroha College)
1st - Te Kōtuku (Rutherford High)
Whakaeke
3rd - Tupuranga
2nd - Te Kapunga
1st - Ngā Puna o Waiorea
Mōteatea
3rd - Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae
2nd - Te Kōtuku
1st - Te Kapunga
Waiata-a-Ringa
3rd - Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae
2nd - Te Kapunga
1st - Ngā Puna o Waiorea
Poi
3rd - Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae
2nd - Te Kapunga
1st - Ngā Puna o Waiorea
Haka
3rd - Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae
2nd - Te Kapunga
1st - Ngā Puna o Waiorea
Whakawātea
3rd - Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae
2nd - Te Kapunga
1st - Ngā Puna o Waiorea
Mita o Te Reo
3rd - Te Kapunga
2nd - Ngā Puna o Waiorea
1st - Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae
Overall placings for 2017:
4th - Rutherford College
3rd - Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae
2nd - James Cook High
1st - Ngā Puna o Waiorea
Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae and Rutherford College will now join Te Kapunga - James Cook High and Ngā Puna o Waiora - Western Springs College to represent Tāmaki Makaurau at next year's Secondary Schools Kapa Haka Nationals to be held in Palmerston North.