Tribute to Te Kawau unveiled by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei and the Ports of Auckland have unveiled a special kōhatu (stone of remembrance) this morning, which pays tribute to Āpihai Te Kawau.

Te Kawau sold 3,000 acres (1,200 hectares) of land on the Waitematā Harbour for £50 and a quantity of goods for the new capital of Auckland, but later resisted further sales.

Te Kawau's memorial rock, which marks when an agreement was reached between Ngāti Whātua and the government, sits near Britomart Point- close to the old Rerenga-Ora-Iti Pā site.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei spokesperson Taiaha Hawke says, "This is in honour of our ancestor Te Kawau Taawa, also known as Apihai, for his gifting of land to Governor Hobson for this town. There was previously no memorial of him in the city, so this is a huge deal for us".