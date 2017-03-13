Tribute to renowned former Queen Victoria School teacher

Queen Victoria Old Girls’ are mourning the loss of former teacher and performing arts expert Sonny Abraham.

Abraham, born Matthew Robert Abraham, of Ngāti Kahu passed away in Melbourne at the weekend aged 70.

A man, well known for tutoring winning poi performances for the Auckland Anglican Māori Club and other groups at national kapa haka festivals.

Former student of Queen Victoria School in Auckland, Kararaina Rangihau, spoke to Kawe Kōrero reporters to pay a tribute to her high school teacher.

Rangihau says Abraham was there when she first started at the school.

She says it was daunting for her and her cousins from Tūhoe, starting at the school in Auckland, and Abraham made them all laugh and feel at ease.

Rangihau says there were two unique characteristics she remembers of her former teacher, that made him stand out.

His unique Pacific Island strum on the guitar and his ability to create a winning poi rendition.

While Sonny Abraham was teaching at 'Queen Vic' he took their joint kapa haka group with St Stephen’s Boys into the top Auckland secondary school league where they remained for his entire career at the school.

The legacy he leaves behind was evident among his former students who performed at Te Matatini 2017.