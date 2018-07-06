Tribute concert for music legend Papa Carl Perkins

Some of New Zealand’s top reggae bands are hosting a tribute concert tonight to celebrate the life of Aotearoa music legend Papa Carl Perkins.

The House of Shem leader and apostle of Ratana Church passed away earlier this year due to bowel cancer.

Artists performing tonight include House of Shem, Herbs, Che Fu, The Krates, Southside of Bombay, Ria Hall and Maaka.

Tonight’s concert will start at 8pm at Studio The Venue in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Perkins will also be honoured at next year’s One Love concert in January with a tribute set by his sons Te Omeka and Isaiah.

Papa Carl Perkins established the chart-topping reggae band House of Shem with his sons.

The band produced three albums, achieving success with the single 'Island Inspiration' which sat at No.1 for 13 weeks.

More recently they collaborated with other reggae artists on a remake of the Herbs' classic, Sensitive to a Smile, which reached No.2 on the charts for two weeks.