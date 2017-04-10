Trial date set for Huri Dennis for kidnapping charges

A date has been set for the trial of Inspector Hurimoana Dennis and Sergeant Vaughan Perry for kidnapping charges.

Dennis' lawyer Stephen Bonnar has confirmed with Te Kāea that the trial is scheduled to commence on November 6, 2017, at Auckland's High Court.

Dennis faces two charges of kidnapping and Perry faces two charges of kidnapping in relation to an alleged incident at Auckland City Police station on May 5, 2015. Both pleaded not guilty and elected to be trialled by jury.

Dennis and Perry appeared before a Court Registrar in the Auckland District Court on 3 November 2016.

Dennis has been under investigation since 2015 for allegedly locking a teenage boy in an Auckland Police station cell, in an attempt to end a sexual relationship with an underage girl.

Both were remanded on bail and the case was set to be reviewed on 15 February 2016.

The maximum penalty for one charge of kidnapping is 14 years.