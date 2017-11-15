Trial continues for men charged in Fleet murders

The trial continues for three men charged with the murders of an uncle and nephew near Rotorua. Mikaere Hura, Martin Hone and Zen Pulemoana have appeared in the Rotorua High Court charged with the murders of 51-year-old Raymond Fleet and his 25-year-old nephew James.

The pair were reported missing in August and their bodies were discovered in the Mamaku Forest seven days later. A fourth man Richard Te Kani faces charges that include the manslaughter and threatening to kill Raymond and his nephew.