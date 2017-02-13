Trial begins for the death of 2-year-old Matiu Wereta

The trial of 19-year-old Tamehana Huata has begun today for the death of 2-year-old Matiu Wereta.

Wereta died in Hastings Hospital after allegedly being assaulted at an address in Columbus Circle in Flaxmere Hastings on October 2015, where he received a serious head injury.

Huata has been charged with manslaughter and one charge of intent to injure and has entered a plea of not guilty to the charges.

He will stand trial in front of 12 jurors and it's expected to last for two weeks at the Napier High Court.

More to come on Te Kāea News, Māori Television 5.30pm, 7pm & 11pm.