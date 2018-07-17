Trevor Maxwell honoured for services to local government

Rotorua leader and councillor Trevor Maxwell has been honoured with the Minister of Local Government Excellence Award for his outstanding contribution to local government.

Maxwell has been a part of the Rotorua Lakes Council since 1977 and was Deputy Mayor from 2002 to 2013.

He is the current cultural ambassador for the council and serves on six iwi protocol committees and is the council's representative on the Creative Communities Rotorua Assessment Committee among other roles.

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) president Dave Cull says Maxwell is a role model for his community and local government and the award is well-deserved.

"Trevor has shown an outstanding commitment to the sector. He has dedicated his life to his whanau, hapū, and iwi and continues to stay involved at a grassroots level as well as continuing to contribute at a high level around the council table."

Chair of Te Maruata, LGNZ's collective of Māori in governance roles within the sector, Bonita Bigham says, “ He is a role model for all Māori, inside local government and within our communities at large."