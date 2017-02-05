Treaty translated into 30 different languages.

It's a document lost in translation over 150 years ago, now the Treaty of Waitangi has a new lease on life, translated into 30 different languages.

Stafan Grand-Meyer / The Treaty Times Thirty says, “This will allow the Treaty more accessible to newly arrived migrants or the international community so they better understand the Treaty context in NZ.”

The project was started by the NZ Society of Translators (and interpreters) to celebrate its 30th birthday. It took over a year and nearly 100 translators involved to complete.

Alta Rall / Interpreter says, “Each language had to be translated into three different people in the language and then afterwards the three translators worked together and combine the best one.”

The 30 languages include Arabic, Romanian, Portuguese, Esperanto and Afrikaans.

Grand-Meyer says, “Auckland is one of the most diverse cities in the world with over 200 ethnicities and over 160 different languages, so it's really important for NZ to embrace diversity and to allow the new migrants to understand the Te Tiriti and Treaty dynamics.”

The translations will be published in a book an presented to the Governor General on the 17th of February and available to the public.