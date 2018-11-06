Training more workers for the aged care sector

An Industry Partnership programme will set out to deliver 160 caregiving jobs within the aged care sector across Aotearoa.

The Ministry of Social Development has partnered with Medcall, a recruitment and staffing company specialising in the healthcare sector, to train 160 MSD clients for aged care jobs across eight regions.

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni says, "We have a rapidly ageing population and a shortage of workers in the aged care industry so it makes sense that we partner with companies like Medcall, to train New Zealanders for an industry that is growing fast and will continue to do so.

"Working in the aged care sector can be satisfying and fulfilling work for the right person. The recent pay equity settlement for care workers means that that those working in the industry now have better pay, conditions and training opportunities, resulting in sustainable work for the employee and a more skilled workforce for the employer.

"The partnership between Medcall and the Ministry of Social Development started in February to deliver a healthcare employment pilot in Auckland. It resulted in nearly 40 people finding work, including some who'd been on benefit for long periods and are now working and training towards a healthcare diploma."

The Ministry will roll out the initiative to clients across Canterbury, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, Auckland, Wellington, Central, Southern, and Nelson regions.

The national roll-out starts in Canterbury today. Clients in the Bay of Plenty region are being referred to their upcoming regional event, and it is expected Waikato clients will be able to be referred before Christmas.

"The industry partnership between Medcall and the Ministry of Social Development is another example of this Government's commitment to providing sustainable and meaningful work opportunities for New Zealanders, in sectors with work shortages and future demand," Sepuloni says.