Traditional welcome for World Indigenous Business Forum delegates

The chairman of the Māori Indigenous Business Development Trust welcomed delegations from more than 25 countries at the opening of the World Indigenous Business Forum in Rotorua.

Richard Jefferies believes Māori are in a crucial position to create global business connections.

“Some delegations have come to invest into Māori businesses with the aim of working together,” says Jefferies, “If we can work together that will really benefit us, but first we need to build our funds.”

More than 500 indigenous businesses from over 25 countries have come to attend the forum.

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment figures estimate Māori enterprise is worth nearly $40bil.

Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta will open the World Indigenous Business Forum tomorrow in Rotorua.