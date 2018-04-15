TPM crowned champions at Tainui haka regionals

For the first time, Te Pou o Mangatāwhiri has been crowned winners at the Tainui Waka Regional Kapa Haka Competition in Hamilton. A total of five teams have qualified to represent Tainui at the 2019 Te Matatini National Kaha Haka competition.

Te Pou o Mangatāwhiri took out first place, taking home the trophies for Entry, Action Song, Traditional Chant and Haka.

At second place, Mōtai Tangata Rau took out the Poi and Reo awards.

Te Iti Kahurangi came in at 3rd, winning honours for their Exit item.

New group Ngaa Pou o Taniwharau came 4th, with Ngā Pua o Te Kōwhara who took out the non-aggregate coral item, rounding out the top 5.

The five teams now turn their attention to Te Matatini in Wellington next year.