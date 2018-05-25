A total of 17 teams set to compete at Tamararo

Te Tairawhiti is set to host its 65th annual kapa haka competition under the mantle of Tamararo tomorrow.

A total of 17 senior haka teams will take center stage at the Houhoupiko Showgrounds in Gisborne to battle it out for a chance to compete at the national Te Matatini competition next February.

Te Aitanga a Hauiti ki Titirangi will kick off the day at 8:30am with the current World Champions, Whangara Mai Tawhiti, securing the midday spot followed by crowd favorites, Waihirere.

Organisers are inviting people in Gisborne to come along to the Houhoupiko Showgrounds to watch the performances and try out delicious Māori kai.

People are advised to dress to the weather condition as it looks like it may be a wet day.

Tune into the Māori Television website for full coverage of the day and keep an eye out on the Te Kāea facebook page for any updates.

See below for the draw: