Tornadoes wreak havoc in two North Island towns

Picture Credit: Clay Drummond Photography

Two tornadoes hit two North Island towns at opposite ends of the country just after 5:30pm last night.

A number of properties have been reported damaged in both New Plymouth and Ohope, with no reports of injuries at this time.

Prior to the tornado in New Plymouth, it was reported that lightning, thunder and heavy rainfall pounded the city in the afternoon causing power cuts in parts of the city.

Emergency services in both towns assessed the damages and have provided assistance to those people who have been affected by the tornados.

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ have set up a command centre at the intersection of Belt Road and St Aubyn Street in New Plymouth.

If you require any assistance, emergency services say to make contact with the command centre or your local emergency service stations.

Video Credits: Clay Drummond Photography; Surf and Sand Ohope Beach; and Christian surfers Whakatane.