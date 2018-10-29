Tornado spotted in Hamilton East

Tornado spotted east of Hamilton - Image / Facebook

A tornado was spotted east of Hamilton by several public members at around 1pm this afternoon. Several images emerged on social media from different areas around the region.

NIWA posted to twitter a photo of a "funnel cloud", which is a rotating funnel-shaped cloud forming the core of a tornado or waterspout.

Drivers, like Tawny Madison, pulled over to the side of the road to capture the event.

There are no reports of damage or injury at present.