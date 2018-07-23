Top Māori experts meet govt to develop education initiatives

A group of twelve Māori experts are meeting with government today to help develop two new Māori education initiatives.

Attendees include Sir Timoti Kāretu, Rahui Papa, Dr Ruakere Hond and Paraone Gloyne.

Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis says the two initiatives being discussed are Te Ahu o te reo Māori and Te Kawa Matakura.

“Te Ahu o te reo Māori will support teachers to deliver te reo in the classroom and is the start of our plan to better integrate te reo across the education system.”

Teachers will have access to tailored courses, peer networks and resources to increase their capability, proficiency and confidence to deliver te reo.

Te Kawa Matakura is a programme for secondary students who show excellence in te ao Māori.

“The vision is to produce rangatahi conversant in mātauranga Māori in mind, body and wairua,” says Davis.

It will target two groups of rangatahi; those in their final years at wharekura and secondary school, in addition to 16-25-year-olds that no longer attend formal education but display a high level of Māori language proficiency and strong leadership skills.

The key learning areas will include mōteatea, hītori Māori, karanga, whaikōrero and karakia.

“This has long been the dream of our elders and Te Kawa Matakura is a first step to its realisation.”

Davis says the level of expertise available for the workshop is “impressive”.

“We mustn’t be afraid to ask for help particularly when there’s an unparalleled wealth of knowledge available at our doorstep.”

Attendees: