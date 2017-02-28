Top female leader at Te Matatini 2017 humbled by win

Pimia Wehi, the daughter of the late Ngāpō Wehi, told Kawe Kōrero Reporters about how humbling it was to not only win the female leader division of Te Matatini 2017 but to nail the perfect team score in the preliminary round.

She was also moved by the many kapa haka teams who paid tribute to her late parents.

Although her group Te Waka Huia came second overall, it was the first time in the history of Te Matatini a group made a clean sweep of all the categories, winning every division in the first round of the competition.

Te Waka Huia gained the perfect score of 700.

“At times it got a little bit hard but we knew from the teachings of mum and dad what we needed to do.”

She was honoured to receive the winning kaitātaki wahine korowai which so many of her idols have worn before her.

“The most humbling part of it was opening the cloak and seeing the past recipients that have received this korowai.

“Te Atareta Maxwell, Te Rita Papesch, Taini Morrison, Tōmairangi Paki.

“Those were all my idols and my icons growing up as a girl.

“And lastly being a recipient of the korowai having known my sister Vicki received it in 1990.”