Too high a price for 28th Māori Battalion

To the Hawkes Bay region. Robert Gillies is the last surviving veteran of B Company, having enlisted in Rotorua at 17 years old. Affectionately known as 'Bon', he was born in Waimarama, in which, their local marae paid tribute to him.

The last veteran of the 28th Māori Battalion’s B Company believes Māori soldiers paid too high a price.

Robert Gillies told Māori Television today he wasn’t sure whether Māori has ever been properly recognized for the sacrifice they made.

“I'm still hurting. Māori is still disputing against the Crown and the Government. They don't see eye to eye with us,” said Gillies.

Gillies enlisted in Rotorua at 17 years old with B Company, otherwise known as 'The Penny Divers'. His journey took him to Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

The Māori Battalion saw more frontline fighting than any other infantry.

Their casualties were almost 50% more than the New Zealand average.

Today the 93-year-old was honored at his Waimarama Marae in the Hawkes Bay. But for him, it was tinged with regret.

“It's a sad day. I think about my friends who died. What was the purpose?,” said Mr. Gillies.