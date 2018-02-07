Tomorrow People bump Ed Sheeran off the top spot in NZ

Wellington reggae band Tomorrow People have bumped Ed Sheeran off the top spot on the Official NZ Music Chart.

Tomorrow People's new album "BBQ REGGAE" was recently released at the One Love Festival in Tauranga last month.

The EP debuted at #1 and includes their tri-lingual hit, Don't Wanna Fight It, which has lyrics in te reo Māori, Samoan, and English.

"Our music was once labeled 'BBQ Reggae' in kind of a negative way," says the band. "But Kiwis love a good BBQ and we are absolutely thrilled to represent the reggae community in hitting number one with this EP. It's a clear sign that this genre is a big part of Kiwi culture."