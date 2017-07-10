Tom Cruise's church tour like "visiting a marae"

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise's tour of the new Church of Scientology building in Auckland is no different from Māori visiting their marae, says a senior church spokesperson.

Māori Television visited the central Auckland premises as soon as Cruise was spotted at the new premises, which opened in January. Church spokesperson Mike Ferris said we arrived moments after the actor had left.

Other news media were seen waiting outside, which surprised Ferris. He compared the visit from Cruise, who is a devoted member of the church, like Māori wanting to visit their marae.

"Why would that be a news event," he says.

Cruise has been in Aotearoa for the past month filming the latest installment of Mission: Impossible in the South Island. Cruise's flying visit to Auckland came hours after he posted on Twitter his farewell to Aotearoa.

Ferris met Cruise, who was given a tour by church members. He says the tour was organised by Cruise's camp and lasted 30 minutes.

The controversial church has been in Aotearoa since 1955 and has approximately 15,000 members here. Throughout the years, Cruise has been criticised in the media about his staunch beliefs and what are perceived as bizarre practices within the church.

Ferris says that celebrities such as Tom Cruise and John Travolta are loyal members.

"They bring it to the public's attention," he says.