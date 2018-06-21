Tolaga locals turn out for flood hui with forestry companies

More than 100 people attended a meeting in Tolaga Bay last night to discuss their concerns about the effects caused by recent severe flooding and pine slash.

Locals wanted answers from the main forestry companies in the area about who is at fault and what would be done to ensure this doesn't happen again.

The Gisborne District Council said forestry would be looking at better managing slash.

However, local resident Victor Walker says further discussions are needed.

“My advice to the pine companies is for them to come and speak with us all and not stay in their own corner doing their own thing," he says.

"No, we all need to work together so we know what you are doing, what all the companies are doing, as well as the council, the farmers and the iwi. That’s what’s missing right now, the voice of the pine forestry companies at the table of the iwi.”