Topics: Education, Te Reo Māori

Tolaga Bay Area School takes up Mahuru Māori

By Aroha Treacher
  • North Island: East Coast

Tolaga Bay Area School and Kahukuranui are getting behind the kaupapa of Mahuru Māori, where only Māori is spoken for the entire month of September. 

"Yes it is a challenge but it can be done. Our ancestor’s spoke Māori and today it's dying, it's mainly English that is spoken these days," says year 10 student Uenuku Kohatu.

"It's helping to develop the Māori language at home as well," says year 8 student D'vante Tuapawa.

All teachers at the school are also encouraged to get involved regardless of nationality.

Pele Takurua  says, "Because we have our European teachers here is it a challenge, but we can write things down on paper if they don't understand what we are saying. But some of them are really putting in effort with their pronunciation, phrases and words that they know."

She also says, "We've just finished our level chart, for the first week and the second week right up to the very last day of the month, and when they all reach that they will achieved a lot."

The aim is to make Māori a normal part of everyday life no matter what month it is.

Related stories: Education, Te Reo Māori

Latest Te Kāea Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    8 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    6 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    5 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    4 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    3 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    2 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    1 day left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    21 hours left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community

Most Popular

Top Topics

Editor's Picks