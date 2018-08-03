Topic: Rereātea - Midday News

Toddler's head injury deliberately inflicted - police

By Regan Paranihi
  • Waikato/Bay of Plenty

On Tuesday 24th July, 18-month-old Comfort Joy Witeri-Thompson passed away in Waikato Hospital.  A dedicated team of detectives continues to investigate her death.

The 18-month-old baby died of head injuries and police believe those injuries were caused intentionally.

As they continue their investigation into the events leading up to Witeri-Thompson's death they are welcoming any information from her immediate whānau and their associates to paint a picture of the baby’s life before she died.

This information can be provided to the Tokoroa Police on (07) 885 0100, or alternatively to Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.

