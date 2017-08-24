Tō tātou whare hōu - Māori Television's new premises

Ko Te Pukeotaramainuku te maunga

Ko Te Wai o Taikehu te awa

Ko Kaiwhare me Ureia ngā taniwha

Ko Tainui te waka

Ko Ngāi Tai te iwi

Ko Ngā Tapuwae o Mataaho te papawhenua

Māori Television alongside mana whenua hosted iwi leaders, politicians and media personalities during its official opening ceremony at its new Auckland premises this morning.

A dawn ceremony was held early with a walk through blessing all corners of the whare.

Minister of Māori Development Te Ururoa Flavell was joined by other politicians, including Labour deputy leader Kelvin Davis, Tāmaki Makaurau MP Peeni Henare and Māngere MP, Aupito Tofae Su'a William Sio.

Minister Flavell told Te Kāea the move will help Māori Television continue to flourish.

He also said there is hope for more hours on air so Māori language and Māori stories can be heard during the day and night.

After the formalities, local kura were able to have a tour through the new building; then through the lunch break delighted attendees with a powerful kapa haka performance.

Here are a few snapshots of the day, a livestream was also broadcast during the ceremony and will be available for viewing online