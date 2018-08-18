Tira Hou Marae gets makeover

By Taroi Black
  • Auckland

The Auckland Council has allocated $150,000 to Auckland's oldest marae, Te Tira Hou. Marae spokesperson Kiri Maaka says the funding has been used to renovate its facilities and to build a new Papakāinga housing development. 

"I think it's absolutely awesome and it looks like a 5 star marae if there's such a thing," says Maaka.

Te Tira Hou Marae received the funding as part of the council's community development and cultural initiatives fund.

Chief Planning Office, Luella Linaker, says, "There's a lot of work to be done on a lot of the buildings, so many of the whanau haven't got the funds to be able to bring those buildings up to the standard that they need to be. 

Te Tira Hou opened in 1973. While the marae is open to the public, it was established for Tūhoe descendants living in the city.

Over 5000 people from different communities and organisations utilise the marae every year.
 

