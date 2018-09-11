Tiki Āhua returns to Rotorua

Fresh from the glitz and glamour of New Zealand Fashion Week, Māori designers Kiri Nathan, Misty Ratima and Taongahuia Maxwell are to showcase alongside 30 other designers and artists at Tiki Āhua.

Returning after a one year break, the runway show will feature 30 designers and artists showcasing streetwear, daywear, evening wear, jewellery and tā moko.

Nathan says being involved in Tiki Āhua is as much about giving back as it is about celebrating Māori fashion.

"Tiki Āhua is about the Māori fashion community coming together. It's a chance to have conversations, lend a hand to emerging designers, and support the kaupapa Tiki Āhua is successfully instilling," she says.

"Tiki Āhua has the opportunity to become world-renowned and it is the responsibility of our community to support that vision."

Ratima says she’s excited to debut at Tiki Āhua where she’ll present a combination of the two collections showcased at NZFW.

"Tiki Āhua is going to be a fantastic opportunity to connect with other indigenous designers and more than anything, be part of a unique cultural showcase."

Te Puia general manager of sales and marketing, Kiri Atkinson-Crean says the 2016 event was a sell-out.

"This year will be no different, with a high-calibre of designers set to grace the runway throughout the evening.

"Tiki Āhua provides a rare chance to see leading designers, interwoven with contemporary music, art, dance and live performance, as well as exceptional food, wine and manaakitanga, in a setting unlike anything else in the world."

The event will take place at Te Puia, Rotorua on Saturday October 6.