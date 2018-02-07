Tikanga Māori to manaaki pregnant Prime Minister

With a lot of attention being placed on the Prime Minister and her pregnancy, the FaceBook Community is asking about the protections that have been put in place to look after the Prime Minister and her child.

The Prime Minister and her government set a calm tone at Waitangi this year placing most of the attention on her pregnancy, but her attendance also set the tone on social media for some to question her ministerial advisors.

Tikanga expert, Rhonda Tibble says 'It is perhaps the responsibility of the Māori members of parliament around her to help guide her in this space'

The Minister of Māori Development, Nanaia Mahuta told Te Kāea, the Labour Māori caucus are aware of all circumstances and they will take every scenario on a case by case basis.

Childbearing is one of the most important and treasured things in Te Ao Māori. Rhonda Tibble a tikanga expert says that it's our responsibility to ensure that our Prime Minister and her baby are safe.

'This is a cautionary kōrero for us all, Māori and non-Māori, what are we going to do to ensure the safety of our Prime Minister and her baby' says Tibble.

Waitangi day is only the beginning of the many engagements on the PM's calendar, Rhonda Tibble lends some advice,

'Protection through karakia for the PM and her baby would be effective in ensuring protection from anything that should disrupt the wairua.'

The Māori Development Minister says the Māori caucus will not impose their spiritual beliefs upon the Prime Minister, but when they take her into a Māori setting they will do their best to guide and advise her.