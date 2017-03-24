Ticket dilemma ends in pure delight for die-hard Adele fans

What began as a potential disaster for two die-hard Adele fans ended in pure joy last night, thanks to the kindness of a complete stranger at the event.

Letitia Butler and Maia Marshall-Amai claim they were ripped off when they initially purchased their tickets to the concert from the Viagogo website last year for $1252AUD.

The pair say when they made their purchase they were told they had wheelchair access at the concert, only to discover they were actually seated in the stands when they received their tickets.

In desperation, the pair posted their plight to Facebook and Butler posted her remix of Adele's popular song 'Hello' in a bid to get assistance and stop others purchasing from unofficial websites.

Despite the challenges, the pair attended the concert anyway, Maia told Te Kāea,“I didn’t think we were going to get in”.

However, after showing their tickets to a volunteer official who they only knew as 'Nicola' they ended up in a better spot than they could have imagined.

According to Butler, she told the official the seats were not good for her friend, especially in a wheel chair, she says 'Nicola' agreed and then offered to find better seating for them and the pair could not have been happier with where they actually ended up.

Butler says, “She took us to this corporate place and there were no food lines or nothing. It was so mean- our seats that we got and it was the right height, not too far- and she went straight in on a wheelchair.”

The pair say the concert exceeded their expectations and want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support they received.

“It was the best thing in my life. Me and Maiz when we were in our seats we were just like, ‘oh my gosh we’re here,’ we just freaked out,” said Butler

