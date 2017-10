Three men in their 30s have been charged with assault after an incident on a train in Auckland.The incident took place in August involving two teenagers who were assaulted on-board the train.

The men were disguised with masks and aprons to look like Four Square men. They were on their way to the Auckland Darts Masters event.

Two men will appear in court next week, while the other, charged with indecent exposure will appear in the Auckland District Court today.