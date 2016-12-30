Three Houses Down give duo-debut at R&V

For the first time Three Houses Down will take to the Rhythm and Vines stage tonight as well as debuting their latest and youngest band member as part of its summer tour. In the lead up to the event eleven-year-old vocalist, Nicholas Pome'e [SAID:Por-me-e] and his father Rob chatted with Te Kāea.

He's the latest and youngest addition to Reggae band Three Houses Down and he's ready to perform at Rhythm and Vines.

Nicholas Pome'e, (vocalist) says, "It feels great that I can sing.I've been wanting to be a part of the band since I was about three or four."

More than 15,000 people attended the festival last year and Nicholas is eager to perform.

Nicholas says, "I'm confident and excited."

Rob Pome'e (band leader) says, “For us, for a bunch of boys from South Auckland to be performing at Rhythm and Vines … it's a huge success."

And festival attendees are looking forward to seeing them live.

"It's good to see a lot of international rappers but the best thing about it is that we have heaps of New Zealand talent like Three Houses Down…”

"That's the best thing about coming here."

Rob says the ten-piece group will give the crowd everything they have.

"The secret to our performance is that we are always making sure that we are taking the crowd on a journey. That's always our adrenaline rush.

Three Houses Down take to the vines stage after Anna Coddington.