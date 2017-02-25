Three generations perform in Tamatea Arikinui

Tamatea Arikinui is the oldest of the four Ngāti Kahungunu groups to take the stage at Te Matatini this year, performing today with three generations.

"Its just gold, absolute gold to be able to take the stage altogether, it's a real legacy for the generations to come," says group member Raina Ferris.

From oldest to youngest there is a 57 year age gap, "I can really feel the ihi and wehi of everyone and I know that we'll be strong on stage," says the youngest member, 15-year-old Whakaue Winiata.

The group that has been around for more than 40 years and was established in the 1970s.

At the top of the generational chart for the group are its three guiding members Raina Ferris, Don Hutana and Piri Sciascia.

"We are the three oldest and there will come the time for us to hand down all our knowledge to our children and grandchildren," says Sciasica.

Performing in front of a packed stadium they stood as a united front carrying the name of their tipuna Tamatea Arikinui to the world.