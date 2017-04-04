Three arrested in Whangarei homicide investigation

Whangarei Police have arrested three people in relation to the murder of 37-year-old John Henry Harris in October 2016.

Harris, also known as John Boy, died after being dropped off at the Whangarei St John Ambulance Station on the morning of October 18 after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.

A 41-year-old male was arrested last night and has been charged with a number of offences including murder. He will appear in the Whangarei District Court today.

A 19-year-old male and a 21-year-old female were also arrested on March 31 and have been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Miller says, “I would like to acknowledge the assistance provided by the public and the dedication of the investigation team who have worked tirelessly over the past five months on this inquiry.

These arrests are an important step in what has been an extensive investigation and we are glad to finally be able to hold those responsible to account.“We hope that it will bring some closure to Mr Harris’ friends, whanau and to the Whangarei community.

Our enquiries are continuing and further arrests are likely.

We are also still welcoming any further information relating to the case, and would like to hear from anyone with information that may assist.”