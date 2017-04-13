Thor: Ragnarok sneak peek surpasses records

The trailer for Thor: Ragnarok, the third installment in the Thor franchise was released this week, with huge interest from fans worldwide.

Upon its release, The Hollywood Reporter claimed "Thor: Ragnarok" to be Marvel and Disney's most watched ever trailer over a span of 24 hours. It garnered 136 million views, compared to the previous 24-hour record holder, Beauty and the Beast with 127.6 million views.

The film's director Taika Waititi (Te Whānau-a-Apanui) tweeted that the trailer was "Ragnawrecking the records."

It seems the film boasts a new look for fans, including a new planet, new villians, new weapons, and a new haircut for Thor.

Imprisoned without his hammer, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) must fight against his old "workmate", the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), in order to return to Asgard to stop Hela (Cate Blanchett) and the impending Ragnarök, the Norse apocalypse.

Clever fans also picked out what has been dubbed as an "Easter Egg" bonus in the trailer, spotting the "Skux Life" wall graffiti, a clear reference to Waititi's 2016 indie film, Hunt For The Wilderpeople.

Filming for this particular Thor: Ragnarok took place in Australia's Gold Coast. Waititi worked with Screen Australia's Indigenous Department to ensure Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders were hired to work on the film.

He said, "Being Māori, it’s extremely important to me to have native presence on any film. We’re bringing a huge Hollywood production to this country and it’s only right that we make an effort to include indigenous film makers on the journey.”

Thor: Ragnarok is set to hit screens across Aotearoa on October 26.