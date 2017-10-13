Thief poses as window washer in Christchurch

Christchurch police believe there is a man in the area posing as a window washer to steal his client’s wallets who rides a bike with cleaning equipment.

Last Thursday an incident occurred where the man in question washed the windows at a block of flats on St Marlins Road, where later a wallet was stolen from one of the flats while the occupant was sleeping.

The card of the victim was used in the Linwood and Aranui areas various times at various service stations.

Area Prevention Manager for Christchurch Metro, Inspector Richard Bruce believes this is an opportunist crime. He says, “It is a timely reminder for people to be extra vigilant around people visiting their address and to call Police regarding any suspicious behaviour.”

Anyone who may of seen this man in the area, or can identify him is being urged to contact Christchurch Police (03) 363 7400.