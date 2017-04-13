Thames-Coromandel residents advised to prepare for the worst

The Tapu River, Coromandel. Image/ Thames-Coromandel District Council.

With Cyclone Cook fast approaching, alerts have been put in place by the Civil Defence advising residents in Thames-Coromandel to prepare for the worst. Cyclone Cook is estimated to make landfall over the district this afternoon at around midday.



Serious warnings from the district Civil Defence have been put in place for the public in the region, pleading everyone to remain in doors and avoid traveling around the area unless necessary.



Metservices says, “We are seriously recommend people to avoid visiting the Coromandel until at least Saturday and if people do decide to make the journey they must be prepared to be turned back, be isolated and have their journeys severely disrupted.”



Roads Closures include;

SH25 - Thames Coast Road – (Thames to Coromandel) has been closed again at Ruamahunga Bay due to a major slip until further notice due to the slip there. NZTA ask you to avoid this area or delay your journey if possible.

SH25, which is the Thames Coast Rd, is closed between Waiomu and Preece Point because of several large and small slips. Contractors will be doing full patrol at first light to re-assess. There is likely to be debris and water on other sections of this state highway, so we recommend not travelling and checking further updates on NZTA website.

Metservice says it's meant to be the worst storm since 1968, that which caused the Wahine Disaster.

150-250mm of rain could fall, with high gust of winds reaching 150 km/h and potential thunderstorms possible.



MetService says, “People should be aware that this is a very significant event and is likely to produce widespread flooding, slips and wind damage, including to powerlines and may even lift roofs and bring down large trees.”

Huge waves are also expected to occur during high tide, especially on the east coast, which could cause coastal inundation, predominantly in low-lying areas near rivers and streams that are flood-prone at high tides when there is heavy rain.

Thames Valley Civil Defence has welfare teams on reserve in Whitianga, Whangamata, Tairua, Pauanui, Coromandel and Thames, should they be needed.

Civil Defence would like to remind everyone to be prepared to potentially be isolated, without power so you may need to have your emergency survival kits handy with plenty of water and food for at least three days, battery powered lighting, first aid kits and essential medicines, blankets or sleeping bags and pet supplies.