Temuera, Kidman & Momoa team up for superhero flick

Māori actor Temuera Morrison is rumoured to star as Jason Momoa’s father and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman’s love interest in the upcoming DC Comics' screen adaptation of Aquaman.

Reports say the multi-million dollar film, about a superhero who can breathe underwater and speak to aquatic animals, will begin shooting in Australia in April and be released in late 2018.

This is one of many blockbuster films the Once Were Warriors actor has starred in.

He appeared in the Star War prequels, in The Green Lantern and most recently in the Disney hit musical Moana.

It's reported Morrison will star as the father of the film's title superhero, played by Hawai'ian Jason Momoa - best known as Game of Thrones' Khal Drogo.