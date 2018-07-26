Topic: Rereātea - Midday News

Tegel suspends Arapōhue farm application

By Online News - Rereātea
  • Northland

Poultry giant Tegel has suspended its application to build the country's biggest chicken farm to raise nine million chickens a year on a farm in Arapōhue. 

Tegel asked the Northland Regional Council and Kaipara District Council to suspend its application so it could respond to concerns outlined in their reports.

Some members of the community and whānau of Kāpehu Marae oppose the establishment of the poultry farm.

The proposed site would see facilities built in close proximity to the marae's urupā.  

Related stories: Rereātea - Midday News

Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community