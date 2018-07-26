Tegel suspends Arapōhue farm application

Poultry giant Tegel has suspended its application to build the country's biggest chicken farm to raise nine million chickens a year on a farm in Arapōhue.

Tegel asked the Northland Regional Council and Kaipara District Council to suspend its application so it could respond to concerns outlined in their reports.

Some members of the community and whānau of Kāpehu Marae oppose the establishment of the poultry farm.

The proposed site would see facilities built in close proximity to the marae's urupā.