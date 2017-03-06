Teens keen to reduce voting age to 16

Te Wharekura o Manurewa students agree with Children's Commissioner Andrew Becroft that New Zealand should consider lowering the voting age to 16-years. Principal Maahia Nathan says youth are engaged with Facebook rather than politics and without voter education it might be a hit and miss.

These teens are keen to have a voting voice.

Sixteen year-old Nikora Wi-Reneti (Te Aupouri, Ngāti Porou) says "they should reduce [the legal age to vote] because we are the next generation of adults in this world. We need that right to step up if we are to be the leaders of tomorrow."

Sixteen year-old Ally Rakuraku (Tūhoe, Ngāti Kahi) says "I don't know much about it but if I had [the right] to vote I would be interested in learning more about it so I could make informed decisions in that area."

The Children's Commissioner says youth have views and opinions that should be considered, but Principal Maahia Nathan says many students at that age aren't focussed on politics.

“It's a good idea for them have a say,” Nathan says.

“But I don't really see it resulting in much at this point because of the lack of student knowledge, education and interest in politics. Maybe that would change if schools looked to implement something around that topic."

In Argentina, Brazil and Cuba the legal age to vote is 16-years-old. In places like Indonesia and Korea you can vote at 17-years of age.

Former Electoral Commission spokesperson Mabel Wharekawa-Burt says youth engagement in politics should start earlier.

"We should start engaging them at around 14-years-old and educate them through schools, then make it compulsory to register them to vote at 16-years in line with what Judge Becroft says. But I think the legal age to vote should remain at 18-years."

These students believe the world belongs to those who are equipped with the knowledge.