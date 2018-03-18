Topic: Kapa Haka

Teenage sons heart felt solo to his late father

By Taroi Black
  • Auckland

A haka stalwart has been remembered onstage at the biggest Polynesian festival in the world. Damon Heke passed away last year after a long battle with cancer, and his son Rehia Henare-Heke continued his legacy on the Maori stage with a performance that moved the crowds.

Rehia Henare-Heke says, “It was really emotional. It was really tough singing there, made the whole crowd cry so I tried not to cry.”

The exit of James Cook High School was dedicated to the late Damon Heke for his services to Māori and the South Auckland community.

“That whole waiata was about him where he's from and it was about us reconnecting and how we lost our passion from the place where he's from.”

That place is Awahou where he was laid to rest. A small settlement outside of Rotorua.

“I knew it was coming. They told me what they were going to do about dad, so I had to do it for the family.” 

Other schools in the ASB Polyfest dedicated their songs to his father like Westlake Boys and Girls High School.

His mother Kelly Henare says, “Very humbling, all the tributes that were coming through for Damon and I want to acknowledge all those whanau. I sat there and listened to Westlake and you know, tangi ana.”

Rehia hopes to one day represent his late father in their iwi group, Ngāti Rangiwewehi.

Related stories: Kapa Haka

Latest Te Kāea Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    7 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    5 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    4 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    3 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    2 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    1 day left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    22 hours left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced
Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community