TEEKS takes out inaugural Best Māori Artist Award at VNZMA

TEEKS aka Te Karehana Gardiner-Toi (Ngāpuhi, Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui) is the inaugural winner of the Best Māori Artist at this year's Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards.

The category came under the spotlight earlier this week when Māori songstress Maisey Rika withdrew her nomination as a finalist for the prestigious award.

Rika's manager explained that the move for Rika to withdraw herself from the awards was made in support of the upcoming talent of Māori artists in the industry.

Before receiving his award tonight, TEEKS was honoured with a haka, he returned to mihi to the members of Alien Weaponry, he then took to the stage to deliver his speech complete in te reo Māori.

In his speech, TEEKS paid tribute to everyone at the event, to those who supported his nomination, and his musical guides Tama Waipara, Maisey Rika, Seth Haapu, Rob Ruha, Ngatapa Black, and his whānau.

[Video credit / TV3]