TEEKS signs with international booking agents

Māori soul artist TEEKS has signed with U.K based international booking agency 13 Artists and Australia's Niche Productions.

Niche Productions has worked with the likes of some of Aotearoa's most popular artists including Fat Freddy's Drop, Ladi6 and Six60.

The 24-year-old burst onto the New Zealand music scene this year with his debut EP The Grapefruit Skies. Its lead single 'If Only' peaked at #1 on the New Zealand Viral Chart on Spotify and #1 on the R&B/Soul Chart on iTunes NZ.

Since its release, the EP has been streamed more than 2 million times on Spotify and earned TEEKS three nominations at the 2017 Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards. He won the Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Artist award.

Also one of just five acts invited to perform at the live televised awards, TEEKS’ impressive performance of ‘Never Be Apart’ saw the EP soar back up the NZ Top 20 album chart and the Official Top 40 album chart.

Earlier this year, TEEKS took part in APRA’s Songhubs programme at the famed Roundhead Studios in Auckland working alongside well-known writers and producers such as Emily Warren and James Newman.

In December he followed that up by participating in a writing retreat in Sydney, supported by Milk & Honey/Sony NZ and Australia, where he worked in one-on-one sessions with Sacha Skarbek, Greg Holden, Dan August Rigo and Anthony Maniscalo.



In March 2018, TEEKS will perform alongside Grammy Award-nominated R&B singer-songwriter Emily King and New Orleans phenomenon Tank and The Bangas at the brand new Festival Playground Music Arena in Auckland.

The Grapefruit Skies EP is available on Spotify, iTunes and Apple Music.





