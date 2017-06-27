Team New Zealand's secret winning recipe

By Kawe Kōrero Reporters
  • Auckland

Team New Zealand race commentator and former crew member Mark Oram tells Kawe Kōrero Reporters what our team's secret recipe is for America's Cup victory.

For more, tune in to Kawe Kōrero Reporters at 6pm on Te Reo Channel and 7pm on Māori TV.

More in Auckland

Top topics

More in news