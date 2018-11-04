Te Wharekura o Rākaumangamanga win Tainui primary regionals

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Rākaumangamanga have taken first place at this years Tainui Primary Schools Kapa Haka Competition held at Claudelands Arena yesterday.

17 schools from the Tainui region took to the stage yesterday vying to represent the region at next year's national Manukuratahi competitions, also to be hosted by Tainui.

Six teams in total have qualified and joining Te Wharekura o Rākaumangamanga, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Ara Rima placed second, Te Kaokaoroa o Patetere Kura Waenga placed third and also qualifying were Te Wharekura o Te Rau Aroha, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Bernard Fergusson and Te Puawaitanga ki te Maraeroa Kapahaka.

Source: Radio Tainui Livestream.

To watch full performances of every group go to the Radio Tainui Facebook page.

At the Manakuratahi competition held in Gisborne last year, 58 groups from all across the nation competed. It was to date the most number of groups to have ever participated at a national kapa haka competition, from any levels of kapa haka.

The national Manakuratahi competition is a fierce competition and the bar is being raised all the time. More schools are getting the opportunity to compete every two years but most of all, participants are getting the opportunity to represent their school, region and families/supporters at the forefront of their level of competition.

The official date for the next Manakuratahi competition is yet to be released.

