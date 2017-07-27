Te Wānanga o Aotearoa one of many faced with NZQA intervention

Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, as well as 26 other tertiary institutions, have been faced with multiple interventions from NZQA, including enrollment bans, stopping particular courses and even deregistration.

NZQA discovered some tertiary providers aren't complying with the education system rules.

Minister of Tertiary Education Paul Goldsmith says, “It’s disappointing that there are some providers who are not reaching the level of quality that they should be but that’s why we've got a good robust regulator in place.”

NZQA says the reasons for taking action included inaccurate marking of students' work, over-crowded classrooms, and suspicions about foreign students' English capability. The International College of New Zealand's accreditation was taken away after finding as many as 95 percent of its pass marks should have been fails.

Goldsmith says “There are some, where the whole institution has real problems but there are others where it might just be one or two courses that there’s an issue with and NZQA works with them carefully to make sure that they're back and delivering good quality stuff.”

In a statement issued by Te Wānanga o Aotearoa CEO Jim Mather says that this is an administrative issue that is being rectified.

Goldsmith says “They had two courses that NZQA wasn't happy with and they had that compliance issue that they've got to work through. I've met with the board and they're very committed to dealing with that as quickly as they can.

TWOA say the issues will be addressed before the start of the 2018 academic year.